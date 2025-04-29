 5 health issues in women caused due to hormonal imbalance

Weight Gain and Difficulty Losing Weight: Hormonal imbalances can slow metabolism or increase fat storage, especially around the abdomen. Insulin resistance and increased cortisol are common hormonal factors affecting weight in women.

Irregular Menstrual Cycles: Hormonal imbalances, particularly involving oestrogen and progesterone, can affect your menstrual cycle, causing missed periods, heavy bleeding or unpredictable timing.

Infertility or Difficulty Conceiving: Hormones regulate ovulation and reproductive health. Disruptions in FSH, LH, oestrogen and progesterone can interfere with ovulation, egg quality and uterine lining, leading to fertility problems.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS): PCOS is a hormonal disorder marked by increased androgens (male hormones), which leads to irregular periods, ovarian cysts, acne and excessive hair growth.

Mood Swings and Anxiety: Fluctuations in oestrogen and progesterone levels can affect neurotransmitters like serotonin, leading to mood changes, irritability, depression or anxiety.

