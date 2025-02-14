5 health benefits of Pani Puri (Gol Gappa)

Pani Puri is a low-calorie food option as it is made with minimal oil and contains a good amount of dietary fibre from chickpeas and potatoes.
The spices used in the filling and pani have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which can boost our immunity and improve digestion.
Pani Puri is a good source of protein from chickpeas and potatoes, making it a suitable snack for vegetarians.
The tangy tamarind chutney in Pani Puri is rich in vitamin C, which can help in maintaining healthy skin and hair.
Lastly, the combination of different flavours and textures in Pani Puri can stimulate our taste buds and satisfy our cravings, making it a perfect snack for any time of the day.
