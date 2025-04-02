5 health benefits of drinking Amla, Beetroot, and Carrot juice daily on an empty stomach

Boosts Immunity: Amla is rich in Vitamin C, helping to strengthen the immune system and fight infections.
Improves Digestion: The combination of beetroot and carrot aids in better digestion by promoting healthy gut function and reducing bloating.
Detoxifies the Body: This juice blend helps detoxify the liver and flush out toxins, keeping your system clean and energised.
Promotes Skin Health: High in antioxidants, it helps reduce skin inflammation and prevents premature aging, giving you a healthy glow.
Supports Heart Health: Beetroot's nitrates and carrots' beta-carotene support healthy blood pressure and improve cardiovascular health.
