5 green leafy vegetables to reduce uric acid levels naturally

Spinach: Spinach is rich in antioxidants and fibre, which support kidney function and help flush out excess uric acid from the body.
Kale: Kale is low in purines and packed with anti-inflammatory compounds that may help reduce uric acid buildup and joint pain.
Coriander Leaves (Cilantro): Coriander acts as a natural detoxifier and diuretic, promoting the elimination of uric acid through urine.
Fenugreek Leaves (Methi): These leaves help in improving metabolism and are known to reduce inflammation, which may ease symptoms of gout.
Amaranth Leaves (Chaulai): Amaranth leaves are high in fibre and essential nutrients that support healthy uric acid levels and reduce oxidative stress.
Next : 5 tips that can help prevent a panic attack
Click to read more..