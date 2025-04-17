 5 green leafy vegetables to reduce uric acid levels naturally

Spinach: Spinach is rich in antioxidants and fibre, which support kidney function and help flush out excess uric acid from the body.

Kale: Kale is low in purines and packed with anti-inflammatory compounds that may help reduce uric acid buildup and joint pain.

Coriander Leaves (Cilantro): Coriander acts as a natural detoxifier and diuretic, promoting the elimination of uric acid through urine.

Fenugreek Leaves (Methi): These leaves help in improving metabolism and are known to reduce inflammation, which may ease symptoms of gout.

Amaranth Leaves (Chaulai): Amaranth leaves are high in fibre and essential nutrients that support healthy uric acid levels and reduce oxidative stress.

