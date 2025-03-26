5 fruits that have the highest fibre content

Berries such as raspberries, blackberries and strawberries are a rich source of dietary fibre with both soluble and insoluble fibre. One cup of raspberries gives around 8 grams of fibre, while one cup of strawberries provides around 5 grams of fibre.
Pears are a rich source of dietary fibre, containing both soluble and insoluble fiber. One medium-sized pear provides around 4 grams of fibre, making it an excellent choice for healthy digestion and increasing satiety.
Apples with skin are a rich source of dietary fibre with both soluble and insoluble fibre. One medium-sized apple gives around 4 grams of fibre, making it an excellent choice for supporting healthy digestion.
Bananas are a rich source of dietary fibre. One medium-sized banana provides around 4 grams of fibre, making it an excellent choice for supporting healthy blood sugar levels and increasing satiety.
Prunes are another rich source of dietary fibre. One cup of prunes provides around 3 grams of fibre, making it an excellent choice for digestion and promoting regular bowel movements.
