5 foods you can eat after food poisoning

Bananas: They are soft, easy to digest and rich in potassium, which helps replenish electrolytes lost through diarrhoea or vomiting. They’re gentle on the stomach and a good source of quick energy.
Plain Rice or Rice Porridge (Khichdi/Congee): Rice is bland, low in fibre and easy to digest, making it perfect when your stomach is upset. Rice porridge or khichdi with minimal seasoning helps to soothe the gut and prevents further irritation.
Applesauce: Applesauce provides your body with natural sugars for energy while being soft and gentle on digestion. It also contains pectin which helps firm up loose stools and supports gut recovery.
Clear Liquids (Water, Broth, Herbal Teas): Staying hydrated is the one of the most important steps after food poisoning since vomiting and diarrhoea cause fluid loss. Clear liquids like water, vegetable/chicken broth and mild herbal teas help restore hydration and electrolytes without stressing the stomach.
Plain Yoghurt: Once vomiting and diarrhoea have subsided, probiotic-rich yoghurt can help restore healthy gut bacteria. Stick to plain and unsweetened yoghurt that can help in digestion and balance the microbiome.
