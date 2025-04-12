 5 fibre-rich foods to improve gut health

Oats are rich in soluble fibre, especially beta-glucan, which helps feed beneficial gut bacteria and improves digestion. They also help regulate blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

Apples have pectin which is a type of soluble fibre that acts as a prebiotic, thereby, feeding the good bacteria in your gut. They also help in smooth digestion and preventing constipation.

Chia Seeds are loaded with fibre, especially soluble fibre which forms a gel-like consistency in the gut, thereby, helping in smooth digestion and regular bowel movements.

Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable rich in insoluble fibre. It helps bulk up stool and support healthy gut motility. Broccoli also has compounds that reduce inflammation in the gut.

Bananas contain a mix of fibre and resistant starch which acts as a prebiotic. This nourishes beneficial gut microbes and helps maintain a healthy digestive balance.

