5 everyday foods that secretly make you age faster

Sugary Foods and Drinks: Excess sugar triggers a process called glycation where sugar molecules bind to proteins and damage collagen and elastin, the fibre that keep your skin firm and youthful.
Processed Meats: Sausages, bacon and deli meats are packed with preservatives like nitrates and high sodium. These increase inflammation and oxidative stress which not only age your skin but also increases risk of heart disease.
Alcohol: Regular alcohol consumption dehydrates the skin, making it dull and more prone to wrinkles. It also removes essential vitamins like A and C, from your body which are needed for skin repair.
Artificially Sweetened Beverages: Diet sodas and “sugar-free” drinks often have artificial sweeteners and chemicals that disrupt gut health and trigger inflammation.
Fried Foods: Fried snacks and fast food are loaded with trans fats and advanced glycation end products (AGEs). These compounds damage skin cells, reduce elasticity and accelerate wrinkle formation.
