5 essential tips to take care of Tulsi plant in summer

Water Regularly: Tulsi plants love water, especially in the hot summer months. However, make sure the soil is well-drained to avoid waterlogging.
Provide Partial Shade: While Tulsi thrives in sunlight, the intense midday sun can harm the plant. Consider placing it in a spot with partial shade or use a net to filter the sunlight during peak heat.
Ensure Good Air Circulation: Tulsi plants need fresh air to thrive. Avoid overcrowding them with other plants and make sure the area has good air circulation.
Fertilise Lightly: Summer growth can be fast, so use a diluted organic fertilizer once every 4-6 weeks to provide essential nutrients.
Prune Regularly: Trim the plant to encourage healthy growth and prevent it from becoming too leggy. Pruning also removes dead or yellowing leaves.
