5 effective ways to get rid of strawberry legs

Exfoliate Regularly: Exfoliating helps remove dead skin cells and other debris that can clog pores and cause strawberry legs. Use a gentle exfoliating scrub once or twice a week.
Use a Chemical Exfoliant: Chemical exfoliants like alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) and beta-hydroxy acids (BHAs) can help break down dead skin cells and unclog pores. Look for products containing glycolic acid, lactic acid or salicylic acid.
Shave Correctly: Shaving can cause razor burns, ingrown hairs and other irritations that can lead to strawberry legs. To shave correctly, use a sharp razor, shave in the direction of hair growth and avoid shaving over the same spot multiple times.
Try a Sugar Scrub: Sugar scrubs can help remove dead skin cells and other debris that can clog pores and cause strawberry legs.
Moisturise Regularly: Moisturising can help keep the skin hydrated and supple, thereby, reducing the appearance of strawberry legs. Look for a moisturizer that has ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides or niacinamide.
