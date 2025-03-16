5 easy steps to make chocolate cake in pressure cooker

Prepare the Batter: Mix flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, sugar, eggs, milk, and butter in a bowl until smooth.
Grease the Cooker: Lightly grease the pressure cooker’s base and line with parchment paper to prevent sticking.
Fill the Cooker: Pour the batter into the cooker’s pan, leaving some space for the cake to rise.
Cook on Low Heat: Close the cooker (without the pressure valve), and cook on low flame for 30-40 minutes, checking with a toothpick for doneness.
Cool and Serve: Let the cake cool before removing it from the pan, then enjoy!
