5 easy hair wash habits to improve scalp health

Firstly, using lukewarm water instead of hot water can prevent stripping the scalp of its natural oils.
Secondly, massaging the scalp with fingertips while shampooing can improve blood circulation and stimulate hair follicles.
Thirdly, it is important to choose a shampoo that is suitable for your scalp type and avoid harsh chemicals.
Fourthly, rinse thoroughly to ensure all product residue is removed from the scalp.
Finally, reducing the frequency of washing can also benefit the scalp by allowing its natural oils to nourish and protect the hair.
