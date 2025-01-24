5 different ways to add broccoli to your breakfast

Broccoli and Cheese Omelette: Add steamed broccoli florets to an omelette filled with cheese, salt and pepper for a nutritious breakfast.
Broccoli and Spinach Breakfast Burrito: Add sauteed broccoli and spinach to scrambled eggs, wrap in a tortilla and top with salsa and cheese.
Broccoli and Feta Breakfast Quiche: Mix steamed broccoli into a quiche filling with eggs, feta cheese and spices, then bake until set.
Broccoli and Mushroom Breakfast Skillet: Saute sliced mushrooms and broccoli, then add scrambled eggs and cook until set. Serve with toast or hash browns.
Broccoli and Avocado Toast: You can top toasted bread with mashed avocado, steamed broccoli and a fried egg for a hearty breakfast.
