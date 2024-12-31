5 delicious non-vegetarian tandoori dishes to savour at New Year’s Eve party

Tandoori Chicken: A classic! Marinated in yogurt, spices, and herbs, this smoky, juicy chicken is a crowd-pleaser.
Image Source : Social
Tandoori Prawn: Succulent prawns cooked to perfection with a tangy marinade of garlic, ginger, and spices for a zesty kick.
Image Source : Social
Seekh Kebabs: Minced meat blended with aromatic spices, skewered, and grilled for a deliciously smoky flavour.
Image Source : Social
Tandoori Fish Tikka: Tender fish chunks marinated in a spicy yogurt mix and cooked to perfection, offering a light yet flavorful option.
Image Source : Social
Mutton Shami Kebab: Soft, spiced mutton patties grilled in the tandoor for a smoky, rich flavour that melts in your mouth.
Image Source : Social
