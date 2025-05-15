 5 countries to visit instead of Turkey and Azerbaijan to get the Mediterranean vibe

Georgia: Nestled in the Caucasus, Georgia offers dramatic mountains, ancient monasteries, and the vibrant capital, Tbilisi. Its blend of Eastern European and Middle Eastern influences makes it a unique destination.

Armenia: A neighbour of both Turkey and Azerbaijan, Armenia boasts breathtaking highland scenery, centuries-old churches, and a deep, resilient culture. Don’t miss Lake Sevan or the ancient temple of Garni.

Jordan: Rich in history and home to Petra, one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, Jordan is a Middle Eastern gem with friendly locals, desert adventures in Wadi Rum, and the healing waters of the Dead Sea.

Albania: Less touristy than other Mediterranean destinations, Albania offers crystal-clear beaches, Ottoman-era towns like Berat, and affordable travel. It’s a fantastic mix of mountains, coast, and culture.

Iran: For those interested in deep history and stunning Persian architecture, Iran is unmatched. From the poetic city of Shiraz to the bazaars of Isfahan, it’s a culturally rich alternative with warm hospitality.

