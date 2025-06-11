5 cooling fruit juices to beat the intense heat

Watermelon Juice has a high water content (over 90%), which helps to keep you hydrated. It is rich in lycopene and electrolytes, which helps reduce body heat.
Image Source : Adobe Express
Coconut Water with Lemon is a natural electrolyte drink and is great for rehydration. Mixing the lemon in the drink helps to enhance the vitamin C content, while giving it a tangy twist.
Image Source : Adobe Express
Bael (Wood Apple) Juice is traditionally consumed in India to prevent heat strokes. It has both cooling as well as digestive properties and helps fight dehydration.
Image Source : Social
Cucumber & Mint Juice is highly hydrating with natural body-cooling effects. Adding mint adds a fresh and cooling flavour, which also helps to soothe the digestive system.
Image Source : Adobe Express
Mosambi (Sweet Lime) Juice has a mild and citrusy flavour, which is extremely refreshing. It is loaded with Vitamin C and helps to rejuvenate and also cool the body.
Image Source : Adobe Express
Next : Flattened rice vs Puffed rice: Which is better for diabetics?