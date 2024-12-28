5 budget-friendly places in India to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2025

Goa: While Goa is a party hub, skip the mainstream beaches and head to quieter spots like Palolem or Agonda for a relaxed yet festive vibe. Beach shacks offer affordable stays and lively celebrations.
Kasol, Himachal Pradesh: Perfect for those seeking a peaceful yet vibrant celebration amidst nature. Bonfire parties and budget guesthouses make it a hit among backpackers.
Jaipur, Rajasthan: Enjoy royal vibes on a budget by exploring rooftop cafes with fireworks views. Local street food and cultural events add to the charm.
Puducherry: Ring in the New Year with French charm and serene beaches. Budget stays and beachside cafes ensure a pocket-friendly yet memorable experience.
Rishikesh, Uttarakhand: Celebrate with a spiritual twist by the Ganges. Join riverside bonfires or adventure activities like camping and rafting for an adventurous start to 2025.
