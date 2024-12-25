5 budget-friendly international getaways to ring in the New Year

Sri Lanka: This is a country located south of India. It is one of the best places to visit during winter if you're on a budget. There are beaches, churches, national parks, museums and temples that you can explore.
Dubai: This city has become one of the best destinations for New Year celebrations. Several events are organised for New Year's Eve. You can also visit the Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah, and Sheikh Zayed Mosque among other places
Philippines: If beaches are your vibe, the white beaches in the Philippines will surely be the best. Some of the places to visit are Boracay, Chocolate Hills, Siargao Island and Rizal Park among others.
Turkey: Another budget-friendly destination for New Year's is Turkey. The country has some amazing destinations like Istanbul and Troy which are a favourite among visitors.
Russia: This is another country that you can visit for your vacation. It is affordable and can be the best to ring in the New Year. You can visit places like Moscow, St Petersburg and Yekaterinburg among others.
