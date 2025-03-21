5 best places where you can spot white tigers in India

Mukundpur White Tiger Safari and Zoo, Madhya Pradesh: This is one of the most popular places to spot white tigers in India. The zoo is home to several white tigers and visitors can take a safari tour to see them up close.
Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh: Although white tigers are rare in the wild, Bandhavgarh National Park is one of the best places to spot them. The park is home to a large population of Bengal tigers and visitors may be lucky enough to spot a white tiger.
Alipore Zoological Gardens, Kolkata: This zoo is home to several white tigers and visitors can see them in a large enclosure. The zoo also offers a variety of other animals and a botanical garden.
Nandankanan Zoological Park, Bhubaneswar: This zoo is known for its white tiger breeding program and is home to several white tigers. Visitors can see the tigers in a large enclosure and also explore the rest of the zoo.
National Zoological Park, Delhi: This zoo is home to several white tigers and visitors can see them in a large enclosure. The zoo also offers a variety of other animals and a botanical garden.
