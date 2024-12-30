5 benefits of skin slugging in winter

Skin slugging: It is a skincare technique to keep your skin moisturised and hydrated. This technique helps to prevent water loss and is usually done by applying a heavy layer of petroleum jelly and keeping it overnight. Doing this can make your skin shiny and also keep it well-moisturized.
Image Source : Freepik
Protection for the skin: When you apply a layer of petroleum jelly or similar creams, it protects your skin from free radicals. This helps to prevent skin damage.
Skin moisturisation: Slugging helps to maintain hydration of the skin, thereby, keeping the skin moisturised and supple.
Premature ageing: Slugging helps to maintain the skin's moisture levels and keeps it plump which eventually prevents the early signs of ageing like wrinkles and fine lines.
Cost-effective: If you want to incorporate slugging into your skincare routine, you can easily choose petroleum jelly, the price of which starts from Rs. 10.
Reduces damage: If you have dehydrated and damaged skin, slugging can be beneficial. It can prevent water loss and also help repair the skin over the night.
