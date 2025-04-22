 5 benefits of having one teaspoon of honey in the morning

Boosts Energy Naturally: Honey contains natural sugars like glucose and fructose, which gives a quick and sustained energy boost. It’s a great way to start the day without relying on caffeine or processed sugars.

Supports Digestion: Taking honey on an empty stomach can help soothe the digestive tract and stimulate the production of digestive enzymes, promoting smoother digestion throughout the day.

Strengthens Immunity: Raw honey is rich in antioxidants and has antibacterial properties, which can help strengthen your immune system and keep away common illnesses like colds and infections.

Soothes Sore Throat and Cough: Honey’s natural anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties can help relieve throat irritation and mild cough, especially during seasonal changes.

Improves Skin Health: The antioxidants in honey help combat oxidative stress, which is linked to premature ageing. A daily teaspoon may help you achieve a clearer and more radiant complexion over time.

