 5 benefits of eating roti with ghee and gud in winter

Firstly, ghee and gud, also known as clarified butter and jaggery, are considered warming foods that can help keep our bodies warm during the cold winter months.

Secondly, roti is a rich source of carbohydrates, while ghee is a good source of healthy fats.

Thirdly, gud is known to boost our immune system and protect us from various infections, which is crucial during the flu season.

Additionally, ghee is rich in vitamins A, D, E, and K, which help keep our skin healthy and glowing during the dry winter season.

Last but not least, incorporating roti with ghee and gud into our diet can also help in maintaining a healthy digestive system, thanks to the high fibre content of roti and the gut-friendly properties of ghee.

