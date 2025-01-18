5 benefits of eating pomelo for liver

Firstly, pomelo is rich in antioxidants that help protect the liver from damage caused by free radicals.
Secondly, it contains high levels of vitamin C which helps boost the production of liver enzymes, aiding in detoxification and improving overall liver function.
Thirdly, pomelo is a good source of flavonoids, which have been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties and can help reduce inflammation in the liver.
Additionally, this fruit is low in calories and fat, making it a great snack for those looking to maintain a healthy weight and prevent fatty liver disease.
Lastly, pomelo contains compounds that can help lower cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
