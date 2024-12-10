 5 benefits of eating Bajra ki roti in winter

Keeps You Warm: Bajra (pearl millet) generates heat in the body, making it perfect for cold weather.

Aids Digestion: Its high fiber content promotes good gut health and prevents constipation.

Rich in Nutrients: Packed with iron, magnesium, and fiber, it boosts immunity and overall health.

Controls Blood Sugar: Bajra has a low glycemic index, helping to regulate blood sugar levels.

Heart-Healthy: It lowers bad cholesterol and supports cardiovascular health.

