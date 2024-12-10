5 benefits of eating Bajra ki roti in winter

Keeps You Warm: Bajra (pearl millet) generates heat in the body, making it perfect for cold weather.
Aids Digestion: Its high fiber content promotes good gut health and prevents constipation.
Rich in Nutrients: Packed with iron, magnesium, and fiber, it boosts immunity and overall health.
Controls Blood Sugar: Bajra has a low glycemic index, helping to regulate blood sugar levels.
Heart-Healthy: It lowers bad cholesterol and supports cardiovascular health.
