 5 benefits of eating 1 pomegranate daily

5 benefits of eating 1 pomegranate daily

Image Source : Canva

Rich in Antioxidants: Pomegranates have punicalagin and anthocyanins which are potent antioxidants that help fight free radicals, reduce oxidative stress and slow down ageing.

Image Source : Canva

Heart Health: Daily consumption can help lower blood pressure, reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol and improve overall blood flow, thereby, protecting against heart disease and stroke

Image Source : Canva

Boosts Immunity: Pomegranates are rich in vitamin C along with other immune-supporting nutrients like vitamin E and anti-inflammatory compounds that help your body fight infections.

Image Source : Canva

Digestion: The fibre content in pomegranate can help support healthy digestion, prevent constipation and maintain gut health.

Image Source : Canva

Skin Health: Antioxidants in pomegranate also promote glowing skin, help reduce acne, and support collagen production which keeps skin youthful and firm.

Image Source : Canva

Next : Onion juice vs Onion oil: Which is best for hair growth?

Click to read more..