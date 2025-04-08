5 benefits of eating 1 pomegranate daily

Rich in Antioxidants: Pomegranates have punicalagin and anthocyanins which are potent antioxidants that help fight free radicals, reduce oxidative stress and slow down ageing.
Heart Health: Daily consumption can help lower blood pressure, reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol and improve overall blood flow, thereby, protecting against heart disease and stroke
Boosts Immunity: Pomegranates are rich in vitamin C along with other immune-supporting nutrients like vitamin E and anti-inflammatory compounds that help your body fight infections.
Digestion: The fibre content in pomegranate can help support healthy digestion, prevent constipation and maintain gut health.
Skin Health: Antioxidants in pomegranate also promote glowing skin, help reduce acne, and support collagen production which keeps skin youthful and firm.
