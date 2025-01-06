Human Metapneumovirus: 5 safety measures to stay away from HMPV virus

Practice Good Hand Hygiene: Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
Wear a Mask in Crowded Areas: Protect yourself in high-risk environments by wearing a well-fitted mask to minimise exposure.
Avoid Close Contact with Sick Individuals: Avoid people showing cold or flu-like symptoms, as HMPV spreads through respiratory droplets.
Disinfect High-Touch Surfaces: Regularly clean and disinfect commonly used items like doorknobs, phones, and tabletops.
Strengthen Your Immune System: Maintain a healthy diet, stay hydrated, and get enough rest to boost your body's defenses against infections.
