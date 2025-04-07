5 home remedies to cure food poisoning

Hydration with Electrolytes: Drink clear liquids like coconut water or an electrolyte drink to stay hydrated and replenish lost minerals.
BRAT Diet: Bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast are gentle on the stomach and help ease symptoms while providing essential nutrients.
Chamomile Tea: Chamomile is known for its calming effects on the stomach, helping reduce cramps and inflammation. Sip on chamomile tea for relief.
Apple Cider Vinegar: Dilute 1-2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in a glass of water. It can help balance stomach acids and promote digestion.
Ginger Tea: Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe the stomach and reduce nausea. Brew some fresh ginger tea to calm your digestive system.
