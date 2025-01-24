5 Ayurvedic remedies to lower uric acid

Ashwagandha: Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, it helps reduce uric acid buildup and relieves joint pain.
Giloy: Boosts immunity and detoxifies the body, helping to eliminate excess uric acid naturally.
Turmeric: Its curcumin content has anti-inflammatory effects, which can reduce uric acid levels and relieve swelling.
Triphala: This potent herbal mix aids digestion, promotes detoxification, and reduces uric acid accumulation.
Celery Seed: Known for its diuretic properties, it helps flush out excess uric acid from the body through urine.
