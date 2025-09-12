 1 in 2 diabetics don&rsquo;t know they have it; signs you should test

1 in 2 diabetics don’t know they have it; signs you should test

Image Source : Canva

Frequent Urination: If you find yourself needing to urinate more often, especially at night, it could be due to high blood sugar. This is an early warning sign of diabetes that should not be ignored.

Image Source : Freepik

Excessive Thirst: Unusual and constant thirst often happens with frequent urination. Since the body loses more fluids, it tries to replenish them, making you feel thirsty.

Image Source : Freepik

Unexplained Weight Loss: Even without changes in diet or exercise, sudden weight loss can be a sign of diabetes. The body may start breaking down fat and muscle for energy.

Image Source : Freepik

Persistent Fatigue: High or fluctuating blood sugar levels prevent your body from converting food into energy. This leaves you feeling tired, weak, or drained despite adequate rest.

Image Source : Freepik

Blurred Vision: Excess sugar in the blood can cause fluid shifts in the eyes, leading to temporary vision problems. If left unchecked, it may cause serious eye damage.

Image Source : Freepik

Slow-Healing Wounds: Cuts, sores, or infections that take longer to heal can be a red flag. High blood sugar damages blood vessels and reduces circulation, which delays the healing process.

Image Source : Freepik

Next : 7 shocking health risks of diet soda

Click to read more..