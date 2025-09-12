1 in 2 diabetics don’t know they have it; signs you should test

Frequent Urination: If you find yourself needing to urinate more often, especially at night, it could be due to high blood sugar. This is an early warning sign of diabetes that should not be ignored.
Excessive Thirst: Unusual and constant thirst often happens with frequent urination. Since the body loses more fluids, it tries to replenish them, making you feel thirsty.
Unexplained Weight Loss: Even without changes in diet or exercise, sudden weight loss can be a sign of diabetes. The body may start breaking down fat and muscle for energy.
Persistent Fatigue: High or fluctuating blood sugar levels prevent your body from converting food into energy. This leaves you feeling tired, weak, or drained despite adequate rest.
Blurred Vision: Excess sugar in the blood can cause fluid shifts in the eyes, leading to temporary vision problems. If left unchecked, it may cause serious eye damage.
Slow-Healing Wounds: Cuts, sores, or infections that take longer to heal can be a red flag. High blood sugar damages blood vessels and reduces circulation, which delays the healing process.
