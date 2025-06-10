Zoya Akhtar's 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' tells the story of three childhood friends who plan a three-week-long bachelor road trip to Spain. The film features Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin in the lead roles. It is available to stream on Netflix and Prime Video streaming platforms.
The movie 'Piku' revolves around the story of an elderly father who went on a road trip from Delhi to Calcutta with his daughter. Directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi. It features Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan in the lead roles.
Imtiaz Ali's 'Highway' is a romantic crime drama film released in 2014. It stars Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda and Durgesh Kumar in the lead roles. The film tells the story of a woman who is abducted by a common criminal and held for ransom. The plot continues when she starts developing a bond with the kidnapper throughout the journey.
The movie 'Qarib Qarib Single' tells the story of two individuals who rediscover themselves on a road trip. It features Irrfan Khan and Parvathy Menon in the lead roles. With an IMDb rating of 7.1, the romantic comedy is available to watch on Netflix.
The comedy drama film 'Karwaan' revolves around two friends and a teenager who went on a road trip from Bangalore to Kochi. With an IMDb rating of 7.6, the film is available to watch on Prime Video.
