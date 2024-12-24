Yearender 2024: Tumbbad to Rockstars, 10 films that re-released this year
Rockstar: Another film directed by Imtiaz Ali that made headlines in 2024 was 'Rockstar'. Famous for its cast and AR Rahman's great songs, the film has remained a favourite for years. 'Rockstar' earned more than Rs 12 crore in India from Rs 10.5 crore in its re-release. The re-release did a 43 per cent better collection than in 2011.
Tumbbad: Soham Shah starrer 'Tumbbad' made such a huge profit in re-release that now its second part is also going to be released soon. This cult horror classic became the highest-grossing re-release film of this year. It earned a brilliant amount of Rs 38 crore on the re-release.
Laila Majnu: Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is based on the evergreen love story of Laila and Majnu, starring Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwari. The film earned a whopping Rs 30 lakh at the Indian box office and Rs 10 crore across the country. The movie did a much better collection in the re-release. Image
Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein: Directed by Gautam Menon, this film starred R Madhavan, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The film has collected 1.10 crores in three days, which is quite good in comparison to the 5.55 crore lifetime collection of its original run.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Zoya Akhtar's film stars Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol. The film rocked the re-release and earned 55 lakhs.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: This year Aditya Chopra's superhit film DDLJ was also re-released, in which Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol won everyone's heart as Raj and Simran. It earned 35 crores in India.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. YJHD earned 20 crores in India in 2024.
Jab We Met: Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's romantic comedy earned over 40 lakhs in four days at the Indian box office.
Love Aaj Kal: Apart from 'Laila Majnu', another film directed by Imtiaz Ali that hit the theatres this year is his 2009 directorial 'Love Aaj Kal', starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and the late Rishi Kapoor. The film benefited tremendously from a re-release.
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan classic Karan Arjun also re-released in 2024. The film made people miss less of the actors as they had no release in 2024.
