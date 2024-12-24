Yearender 2024: Tumbbad to Rockstars, 10 films that re-released this year

Rockstar: Another film directed by Imtiaz Ali that made headlines in 2024 was 'Rockstar'. Famous for its cast and AR Rahman's great songs, the film has remained a favourite for years. 'Rockstar' earned more than Rs 12 crore in India from Rs 10.5 crore in its re-release. The re-release did a 43 per cent better collection than in 2011.

