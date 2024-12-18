 Yearender 2024: The Buckingham Murder to Do Patti, female-centric films of 2024

The Crew - Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, The Crew was both a critically and commercially successful film.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba - The Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal-starrer suspense drama flick was released on Netflix and remained at the top of the charts for several weeks.

The Buckingham Murders - Headlined by Kareena Kapoor Khan, the murder mystery film received mostly positive reviews from critics. Kareena in the role of a detective was the main attraction of the film.

Ulajh - Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah, the spy thriller flick also garnered praise from the audience and critics for its intriguing storyline.

Do Patti - The mystery thriller film featured Kajol and Kriti Sanon. It was a digital-only release and landed on Netflix.

Jigra - The film revolves around a sister (Alia Bhatt) who leaves no stone unturned in saving her brother from life-threatening challenges.

Ae Watan Mere Watan - The film is based on the life of a freedom fighter named Usha Mehta, played by Sara Ali Khan.

Article 370 - Starring Yami Gautam in the lead role, the film centres around the events leading up to and following the abolition of Articles 370 and 35 A in Jammu and Kashmir.

