 Yearender 2024: Shyam Benegal to Zakir Hussain, celebs who died this year

Yearender 2024: Shyam Benegal to Zakir Hussain, celebs who died this year

Image Source : Instagram

18 National Award-winning filmmaker Shyam Benegal died on December 23 at the age of 90. He was suffering from Kidney and old age problems.

Image Source : Instagram

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain died on December 15, 2024, at the age of 73 in San Francisco due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Image Source : Instagram

Late business tycoon Ratan Tata died at the age of 86 from age-related issues on October 9, 2024.

Image Source : Instagram

Padma Bhushan recipient and late singer Sharda Sinha died on November 5, 2024at the age of 72 due to Blood Poisoning complications.

Image Source : Instagram

TV actor Vikas Sethi died in September 2024 at the age of 48 due to a sudden cardiac arrest.

Image Source : Instagram

Padma Sri Pankaj Udhas breathed his last on February 26, 2024 at the age of 72. The cause of his death was prolonged illness.

Image Source : Instagram

TV and film actor Rituraj Singh breathed his last on 20th February 2024. He died at the age of 59 due to cardiac arrest.

Image Source : Instagram

Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar died on February 16 at the age of 19. She was suffering from Dermatomyositis.

Image Source : Instagram

Aoge Jab Tum O Sajna singer Ustad Rashid Khan died on January 09, 2024. He died of Prostate Cancer at the age of 55.

Image Source : Instagram

Next : Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's mid night Christmas party had THESE guests

Click to read more..