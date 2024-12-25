Yearender 2024: Shyam Benegal to Zakir Hussain, celebs who died this year

18 National Award-winning filmmaker Shyam Benegal died on December 23 at the age of 90. He was suffering from Kidney and old age problems.
Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain died on December 15, 2024, at the age of 73 in San Francisco due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Late business tycoon Ratan Tata died at the age of 86 from age-related issues on October 9, 2024.
Padma Bhushan recipient and late singer Sharda Sinha died on November 5, 2024at the age of 72 due to Blood Poisoning complications.
TV actor Vikas Sethi died in September 2024 at the age of 48 due to a sudden cardiac arrest.
Padma Sri Pankaj Udhas breathed his last on February 26, 2024 at the age of 72. The cause of his death was prolonged illness.
TV and film actor Rituraj Singh breathed his last on 20th February 2024. He died at the age of 59 due to cardiac arrest.
Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar died on February 16 at the age of 19. She was suffering from Dermatomyositis.
Aoge Jab Tum O Sajna singer Ustad Rashid Khan died on January 09, 2024. He died of Prostate Cancer at the age of 55.
