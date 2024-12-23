Yearender 2024: Pratibha Ranta to Diljit Dosanjh, 7 actors who served in 2024

Beyond Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati tour, he wowed the audience with his outstanding performance in Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. His dramatic performance in the most talked-about film cemented him as one of Indian cinema's strongest actors.
Image Source : Instagram
Pratibha Ranta was on a roll in 2024! The new-age actress gave a standout performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical drama 'Heeramandi', leaving everyone wanting more. Later, she was seen causing a stir with her acting abilities in Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies'.
Image Source : Instagram
Kartik Aaryan's nuanced depiction in 'Chandu Champion' surprised the netizens, and he garnered great plaudits for playing a complex character so well. He was recently seen repeating his role as 'Rooh Baba' in the horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', causing the crowd to giggle uncontrollably.
Image Source : Instagram
Ishaan Khatter starred in 'The Perfect Couple', demonstrating his versatility as a powerful performer. He shared the screen alongside international stars such as Nicole Kidman, Eve Hewson, and others, emerging as one of the most in-demand actors.
Image Source : Instagram
Sharvari delivered a variety with three releases in 2024. The actress demonstrated her abilities in the action-packed film 'Vedaa', the horror comedy 'Munjya', and the criminal drama 'Maharaj'. Her powerful representation in all three projects captured the spotlight and made news!
Image Source : Instagram
Ananya Panday was in excellent form in 2024. The actress grabbed hearts with her cheerful performance in 'Call Me Bae' and garnered a lot of praise. She also showed her abilities in her following OTT film CTRL.
Image Source : Instagram
Vedang Raina made the most of his debut with 'The Archies', leaving everyone gushing over his boyish charm. Furthermore, he acted in 'Jigra' alongside Alia Bhatt, demonstrating his emotional versatility as an actor. He also became a singer for the song 'Ek Hazaaron Mein'.
Image Source : Instagram
