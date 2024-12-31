Yearender 2024: Mismatched Season 3 to Heeramandi series that disappointed this year
Siddharth Malhotra featured in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut series The Police Force. Except for a few shots and good dialogues, the series had not much to offer. Its slow pace and non-eventful storyline were the biggest disappointments.
Veteran actor Raveena Tandon also marked her OTT debut with the Disney+Hotstar series Karmma Calling. The amount of 'Kuch Bhi' content makes it worthy of being a part of this list.
Next in line is Anurag Kashyap and Gulshan Devaiah's Bad Cop. The director and writer picked a good plot but were unable to make it big and ended up disappointing the audiences.
Prajakta Kohli and Rohit Saraf starrer Mismatched returned with its not-needed season 3. Except for these two (Taaruk Raina and Ahsaas Channa) the series had nothing new to offer.
Ever felt Khood Pahad Nikli Chuhiya? No? Then watch Prime Video's Mirzapur Season 3. Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Varma and Pankaj Tripathi starrer's third season was better than its second but still could not live up to the expectations.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali marked his OTT debut with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The filmmaker did a good job of creating a good pilot for the series but was unable to end it well.
Emraan Hashmi's Showtime also had the same problem. It started well and created anticipation but failed to end well. Moreover, the wait for the second half was not at all worth it.
