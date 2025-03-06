Women's Day 2025: Bollywood biopics based on woman warriors

Mary Kom: The Priyanka Chopra Jonas starrer was released in 2014. Just like the name suggests, that film is based on the life history of Olympic medalist boxer Mary Kom.
Dangal: The 2016 film is based on the lives of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his Commonwealth Games gold medalist daughters, Geeta and Babita.
Neerja: The 2016 film featuring Sonam Kapoor is based on the late Ashok Chakra recipient, Neerja Bhanot.
Raazi: Alia Bhatt starrer film released in 2018. The film is based on the life history of Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent, Sehmat.
Padmaavat: The 2018 film featuring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor portrays the resilience of Chittorgarh queen Rani Padmini aka Padmavati.
Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut's 2019 film is based on the freedom fighter and Jhansi queen, Laxmi Bai.
Saand Ki Aankh: The 2019 film, featuring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar is based on international sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.
Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone's 2020 film is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl - Janhvi Kapoor's 2020 film is based on the first female pilot to fly a helicopter in the combat zone, flight lieutenant Gunjan Saxena.
Norway vs Mrs Chatterjee: Rani Mukherji's 2023 film is based on the fighting spirit of Debika Chatterjee, who was separated from her two young children by the Norway Children's Welfare Program
