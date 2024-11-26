Who is Akhil Akkineni's fiance Zainab Ravdjee? Here's everything you need to know

South actor Akhil Akkineni announced his engagement on social media today with Zainab Ravdjee. She is the daughter of well-known industrialist Zulfi Ravadji.
Zainab is reportedly trying to establish herself in the construction industry. Zainab's brother Jain Rawdaji is working as the chairman and managing director of ZR Renewable Energy Private Limited. Zainab Rawdaji has spent her life between India, Dubai and London. Originally hailing from Hyderabad, Zainab is currently living in Mumbai.
Akhil Akkineni's father and veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni shared his song engagement news with fans on Tuesday.
It is significant to note that some time back Akhil Akkineni's elder brother Chaitanya Akkineni had also announced his engagement.
Chaitanya Akkineni got engaged to Made In Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala on August 8, 2024 at his paternal home in Chennai.
It is significant to note that despite her divorce from Chai, South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu maintains a cordial relationship with his younger brother Akhil
