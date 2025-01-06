Indian cricketer Yuzi Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma got married in the year 2020. However, now both have unfollowed each other on Instagram recently and their divorce rumours are also doing rounds on the internet.
Image Source : Instagram
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in the year 2017, at that time the wedding pictures of both of them also went viral. Both dated each other for a long time before getting married. Currently, the couple is the parents of daughter Vamika and son Akaay.
Image Source : Instagram
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya tied the knot in the year 2020. However, now both have parted ways and both are raising their son Agastya together.
Image Source : Instagram
British model Hazel Keech and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh got married in the year 2016. Today are blessed with a son and a daughter.
Image Source : Instagram
Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra got married after dating each other for five years. Geeta is a well-known name in the Punjabi industry. She has also appeared in many Bollywood films.
Image Source : Instagram
Former captain Mohammad Azharuddin and Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani's marriage and divorce made a lot of headlines in the 90's.
Image Source : Instagram
Sharmila Tagore was a top actress of her time, she married cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on December 27, 1968. They are blessed with three children, Saif, Saba and Soha.
Image Source : Instagram
