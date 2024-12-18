2024's best suspense thriller featuring Vijay Sethupathi

Many great films have been released in the year 2024. But the suspense of 'Maharaja' released on Netflix spoiled the fun of even a strong suspense thriller like Drishyam.
Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap in lead roles, the films will make your mind explode in the last 5 minutes.
This film was not only liked by the people but also made it one of the best suspense thriller films of this year.
Maharaja has a great rating of 8.5 on IMDb.
The film 'Maharaja', released on June 14, 2024 and was directed by South director Nithilan Swaminathan.
The film, released in more than 3 languages, was well-liked by the people in the South and its craze has been seen in the North as well.
'Maharaja' now available on OTT giant Netflix.
