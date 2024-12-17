Triptii Dimri's first release of 2024 was Bad Newz. The film also starring Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk was made on a budget of Rs 80 crores. It earned Rs 116 crore worldwide.
Kriti Sanon's first release of the year was Crew. The film starrer Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan other than Kriti. The female-centric film was made with a budget of Rs 75 crores and earned Rs 157 crores worldwide.
Triptii Dimri's second release of the year was Rajkummar Rao starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Made with Rs 20 crore, the film earned Rs 32 crore.
Kriti Sanon's second release was Shahid Kapoor starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Made with Rs 75 crore, the film earned Rs 134 at the global box office.
Triptii's last release of 2024 was Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Made with Rs 150 budget, the film earned Rs 418 worldwide.
Kriti Sanon's last release of 2024 was her debut film as a producer, Do Patti. Also starring Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh, the film is the second-most-watched Hindi film on Netflix, this year.
On the whole, Triptii Dimri had a better 2024 in terms of box office collection but Kriti Sanon did films with better reviews. Moreover, she also produced her first film this year.
