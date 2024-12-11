 Titanic to The Godfather, 10 most watched movies in the world

Titanic to The Godfather, 10 most watched movies in the world

Image Source : TMDB

According to IMDB, Titanic, that released in 1997 is the most watched film in the world.

Image Source : TMDB

The second most-watched film is the world is E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. The film was released in 1982.

Image Source : TMDB

The third most watched movie in the world is 1939's The Wizard of Oz

Image Source : TMDB

The fourth most-watched film in the world is Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. The film was released in 1977.

Image Source : TMDB

2003's The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King is the fifth most-watched film in the world according to IMDB

Image Source : TMDB

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is the sixth most watched film in the world. The film was released in 1937.

Image Source : TMDB

1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day is the seventh most watched film of all time

Image Source : TMDB

1994's The Lion King is on the 8th spot on the list of 10 most watched films of all time

Image Source : TMDB

1972's The Godfather, the much talked about film is the 9th most watch film in the world

Image Source : TMDB

On the tenth spot if 1979's The Jesus Film. According to IMDB, these were the top 10 most watched films of all time.

Image Source : TMDB

Next : Laila Majnu to Sikandar Ka Muqaddar: Avinash Tiwary’s acting range

Click to read more..