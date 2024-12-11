Titanic to The Godfather, 10 most watched movies in the world

According to IMDB, Titanic, that released in 1997 is the most watched film in the world.
The second most-watched film is the world is E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. The film was released in 1982.
The third most watched movie in the world is 1939's The Wizard of Oz
The fourth most-watched film in the world is Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. The film was released in 1977.
2003's The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King is the fifth most-watched film in the world according to IMDB
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is the sixth most watched film in the world. The film was released in 1937.
1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day is the seventh most watched film of all time
1994's The Lion King is on the 8th spot on the list of 10 most watched films of all time
1972's The Godfather, the much talked about film is the 9th most watch film in the world
On the tenth spot if 1979's The Jesus Film. According to IMDB, these were the top 10 most watched films of all time.
