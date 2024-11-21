The Sabarmati Report: List of states where Vikrant Massey's film is tax-free

Starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra, the political drama flick is based on the Godhra train burning incident of February 2002.
The first state to make The Sabarmati Report was Madhya Pradesh. CM Mohan Yadav also talked to Vikrant Massey on a video call and praised him for his performance.
Haryana became the second state to make the film tax-free by Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini.
The film was declared tax-free in Chhattisgarh also.
After these three states, BJP-ruled Rajasthan also announced the film as tax-free by CM Bhajan Lal Sharma.
Now, the fifth state where Vikrant Massey's film is made tax-free is Gujarat, the state on the incident of which the film is based.
Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film was released in cinemas on November 15, 2024.
