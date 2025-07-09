The Odyssey to The Devil Wears Prada 2, a look at Anne Hathaway's Hollywood lineup

Anne Hathaway is also a part of Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film 'The Odyssey', which is set to be released in theatres on July 17, 2026. It also stars Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and others in the lead roles.
The romantic mystery thriller film 'Verity' is directed by Michael Showalter and will feature Anne Hathaway, Josh Hartnett, and Dakota Johnson in the lead roles. In this film, Anne Hathaway will be seen as Verity Crawford. It will be released on May 15, 2026.
David Robert Mitchell's directorial 'Flowervale Street' is a mystery thriller film which features Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor and Christian Convery in the lead roles. It follows the story of a family in the 80s that starts to notice bizarre happenings in their neighbourhood.
Anne Hathaway is all set to appear in the sequel to the 2006 film 'The Devil Wears Prada', titled 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'. The American comedy drama film is slated to hit the screens on May 1, 2026.
According to IMDb, Anne Hathaway is also a part of Adele Lim's 'The Princess Diaries 3'. In the film, Anne will be seen playing the role of Mia Thermopolis.
The costume epic drama film 'Mother Mary' stars Anne Hathaway, Jessica Brown Findlay and Hunter Schafer in the lead roles. The story revolves around the relationship between a fictional musician and a renowned fashion designer.
