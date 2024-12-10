Thangalaan OTT Release: When and where to watch Vikram-starrer action adventure film

Thangalaan, starring Vikram in the lead role, is one of the most anticipated OTT releases of 2024.
It was released theatrically on Independence Day on August 15.
The wait is finally over as the raw and rustic action drama flick is available digitally on Netflix.
Viewers can watch the film in several languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
However, the Hindi version of the film is still not available on the platform.
Directed by Pa Ranjith, the film also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, and Pasupathy shine in key roles.
As per Sacnilk, the film managed to earn just Rs 46.18 crore across all languages.
Next : Heeramandi to Bridgerton, 6 series that were talk of the town for weeks in 2024
Click to read more..