Not many know Tamannaah was an established South film actress but she began her film career with a Hindi-language film titled Chand Sa Roshan Chehra.
Image Source : Instagram
The actress graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from National College, Mumbai.
Before entering into films, Tamannaah trained at the prestigious Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai.
Do you remember Indian Idol winner Abhijeet Sawant? Tamannaah and Abhijeet have worked together for a music video, Lafzon Se Keh Na Saku.
She rose to fame with the Telugu film, Happy Days, and the Tamil film, Kalloori.
She also owns a retail jewellery business named Wite and Gold.
Reportedly, Tamannaah has a net worth of around USD 15 million, which is roughly Rs 120-130 crore.
We wish Tamannaah, a very Happy Birthday and a great year ahead!
