 7 mind-blowing facts about Tamannaah Bhatia | Birthday Special

7 mind-blowing facts about Tamannaah Bhatia | Birthday Special

Image Source : Instagram

Not many know Tamannaah was an established South film actress but she began her film career with a Hindi-language film titled Chand Sa Roshan Chehra.

Image Source : Instagram

The actress graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from National College, Mumbai.

Image Source : Instagram

Before entering into films, Tamannaah trained at the prestigious Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai.

Image Source : Instagram

Do you remember Indian Idol winner Abhijeet Sawant? Tamannaah and Abhijeet have worked together for a music video, Lafzon Se Keh Na Saku.

Image Source : Instagram

She rose to fame with the Telugu film, Happy Days, and the Tamil film, Kalloori.

Image Source : Instagram

She also owns a retail jewellery business named Wite and Gold.

Image Source : Instagram

Reportedly, Tamannaah has a net worth of around USD 15 million, which is roughly Rs 120-130 crore.

Image Source : Instagram

We wish Tamannaah, a very Happy Birthday and a great year ahead!

Image Source : Instagram

Next : Triptii Dimri vs Deepika Padukone: Comparison of 2024 films and box office results

Click to read more..