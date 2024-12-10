Stree 2 to Laapataa Ladies, Google's top 10 most searched Indian movies of 2024

The most searched Indian movie on Google, this year was Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2
The second spot is taken by Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kalki 2898 AD.
On the third number, Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail has been seated
Indian official entry for Oscar 2025, Laapataa ladies is the 4th most searched Indian film of 2024 on Google
Pan India film Hanu-Man is the fifth most searched Indian movie of 2024 on Google
Vijay Sethupathi's blockbuster film Maharaja is the sixth most searched Indian movie on Google, this year
One of the earnest films of this year, Manjummal Boys is seated at the seventh position on this list
Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) is the 8th most searched Indian film of 2024 on Google
Prabhas another film is also on this list. Salaar from the makers of KGF was the ninth most searched Indian movie on Google this year
Pushpa 2: The Rule actor Fahadh Faasil's first release of this year Aavesham is this year's 10th most searched Indian movie on Google
