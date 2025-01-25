 Sky Force box office report: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's film touches Rs 20 cr mark easily

The action drama film is off to a good start at the box office. As per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Sky Force minted Rs 15.30 crore on its opening day.

With these figures, the film has also become Akshay's second-biggest opener in the last three years.

Billed as the untold story of India's first and deadliest airstrike ever, the movie was released in theatres across the country on Friday.

Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur have co-directed the film, which also marks the acting debut of Pahariya.

The film revolves around IAF officer T Vijaya (Veer) who goes missing in action during the 1965 India-Pakistan War.

Akshay plays his fellow IAF officer KO Ahuja who embarks on a mission to find Vijaya.

Sky Force also features Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles.

