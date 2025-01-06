Simar Bhatia, Akshay Kumar's niece will mark her acting debut in 2025
Image Source : Instagram
Akshay Kumar's sister Alka's daughter Simar Bhatia is all geared up for her Bollywood debut. She will be entering the entertainment industry with a Bollywood biopic and will play Amitabh Bachchan's grandson on-screen love interest.
Image Source : Instagram
Agastya Nanda who was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' will feature along with Simar in Sriram Raghavan’s forthcoming movie, 'Ikkis'. Senior actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Dharmendra will also be seen in this film.
Image Source : Instagram
'Ikkis' is set against the backdrop of the 1971 war and it is based on the life history of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal. This film will also mark Agastya's theatrical debut.
Image Source : Instagram
For the unversed, a gallant member of the Indian Army, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal was posthumously given the Param Vir Chakra for his valour during the Indo-Pakistani War in 1971. At the location of his valiant stand, a monument known as "Arun's Chowk" honours his bravery.
Image Source : Instagram
A source close to the team of Ikkis had reported earlier that Alka, Akshay's sister is a camera-shy person and has always stayed away from the limelight despite producing several movies with the Bollywood star, but her daughter Simar has always been interested in acting and is excited for her acting debut.
Image Source : Instagram
For those who don't know Simar is Alka Bhatia and her first husband Vaibhav Kapoor's daughter. Akshay's sister was later married to entrepreneur Surendra Hiranandani.
Image Source : Instagram
Simar Bhatia is trained in method acting from the JGS and RSW, Mumbai. She did her schooling at Jamnabai Narsee School and Oberoi International School, Mumbai. She went to college in Florida and California.
Image Source : Instagram
Next : Bollywood debut to Saanjh Foundation, underrated facts about Diljit Dosanjh | Birthday Special