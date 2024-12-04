Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's unseen picture with a kid goes viral, check fans reaction

One of Bollywood's most loved couples, Sid-Kiara, is currently trending on social media for one of their unseen pictures.
In the pic, the couple is seen posing together with a small kid and their fans are also gushing over it.
The picture with the kid captivated the attention of many netizens and the comment section was full of lovely posts.
One user wrote, ''Cutest Bollywood couples''. ''Such an adorable snap,'' wrote another.
Sid and Kiara tied the knot in February last year in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.
On the work front, Sidharth will next feature in Vvan - Force of the FOrest.
On the other hand, Kiara will next star in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan.
