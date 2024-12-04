 Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's unseen picture with a kid goes viral, check fans reaction

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's unseen picture with a kid goes viral, check fans reaction

Image Source : Instagram

One of Bollywood's most loved couples, Sid-Kiara, is currently trending on social media for one of their unseen pictures.

Image Source : Instagram

In the pic, the couple is seen posing together with a small kid and their fans are also gushing over it.

Image Source : Instagram

The picture with the kid captivated the attention of many netizens and the comment section was full of lovely posts.

Image Source : Instagram

One user wrote, ''Cutest Bollywood couples''. ''Such an adorable snap,'' wrote another.

Image Source : Instagram

Sid and Kiara tied the knot in February last year in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

Image Source : Instagram

On the work front, Sidharth will next feature in Vvan - Force of the FOrest.

Image Source : Instagram

On the other hand, Kiara will next star in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan.

Image Source : Instagram

Next : Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate 6th wedding anniversary with daughter Malti | See pics

Click to read more..