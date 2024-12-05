 Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, celebs who attended Maharashtra CM's oath-ceremony

Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, celebs who attended Maharashtra CM's oath-ceremony

Image Source : PTI

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan greeted each other with a hug at Azad Maidan during the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra CM

Image Source : PTI

Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh was also spotted at the Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony

Image Source : X

Shah Rukh was also seen hugging actor Ranbir Kapoor during the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra CM

Image Source : X

Ranveer Singh and former International cricketer Sachin Tendulkar were caught sharing a hug during the event

Image Source : PTI

Ranbir Kapoor was also seen greeting Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali at the event

Image Source : PTI

Sanjay Dutt sat with Salman Khan during the Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony

Image Source : X

Veteran actor Madhuri Dixit along with her husband attended the Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony on Thursday

Image Source : X

Next : Chhaava Deva to Sikandar, 5 most-awaited films from 2025's first half

Click to read more..