Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, celebs who attended Maharashtra CM's oath-ceremony

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan greeted each other with a hug at Azad Maidan during the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra CM
Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh was also spotted at the Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony
Shah Rukh was also seen hugging actor Ranbir Kapoor during the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra CM
Ranveer Singh and former International cricketer Sachin Tendulkar were caught sharing a hug during the event
Ranbir Kapoor was also seen greeting Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali at the event
Sanjay Dutt sat with Salman Khan during the Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony
Veteran actor Madhuri Dixit along with her husband attended the Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony on Thursday
